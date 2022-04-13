Today is the deadline to apply online for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 for admission to various courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2022 will be conducted during 1st - 2nd week of June, 2022 (tentative) for admission to BPharm, MCA, MBA, Int. MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha. The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, course details, application fee and other details available in the bulletin below:

Direct link to OJEE 2022 Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for OJEE 2022:

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for OJEE Application Forms 2022” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.