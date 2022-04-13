The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card of the PMT/PET for recruitment to the posts of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - II. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Wireless Supervisor will commence on and from April 22. Shortlisted candidates for PMT & PET can download the admit card on keying of their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth.

Steps to download WB Police admit card 2022:

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — ‘Get Details’ for Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II post

Click on the admit card link Enter Application No and Date Of Birth and submit The WBP admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WB Police admit card 2022.

The WB Police Wireless Supervisor prelim exam 2021 was conducted on October 31 last year and the result was announced on March 10.

WBPRB had notified 74 vacancies for Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in the West Bengal Police Telecommunications department.