Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various post of Assistant Electrical Engineer (General), Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO), Assistant Engineer (Civil), Accounts Officer, Revenue Officer and others. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website bsphcl.co.in till April 18.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form on April 21. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 185 vacancies.

Applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 50 years as on December 31, 2021. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Applicants from UR, BC, EBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Female of Bihar domicile and PWD category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bsphcl.co.in On the homepage, click on “Apply/Validate online application form against ENN- 03/2022 (Internal)” Register and proceed with application process Fill up the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in computer based test.