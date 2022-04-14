Bank of Baroda will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various posts of Branch Receivables Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 159 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 23 years and the maximum age limit is 35 years.

Educational Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from University / Institution recognized by Govt. of India / UGC/AICTE.

Direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from general/ EWS/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PWD category and women candidates.

Steps to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website www.bankofbaroda.in On the homepage, click on “Current Opportunities” Now click on application link available under Recruitment for the position of Branch Receivables Manager in Receivables Management Vertical Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.