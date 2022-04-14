NBCC (India) Limited will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various posts of Junior Engineer Civil and Electrical. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nbccindia.in upto 5.00 PM.

The NBCC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 80 Junior Engineer vacancies, of which 60 are of JE Civil and 20 are JE Electrical.

Here’s NBCC Junior Engineer recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Upper age limit is 28 years.

Educational qualification: Three years full-time Diploma in Civil/Electrical Engineering from Govt. recognized Institute/University with 60% aggregate marks

Selection process

The selection criteria will be by way of Written Test only.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for NBCC JE recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website nbccindia.in Click on “Career” under Human Resources tab Now click on apply link against JE Civil/Electrical Register to create profile and login to the portal Apply for the post, upload documents Pay fee and submit the form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for NBCC JE recruitment 2022.