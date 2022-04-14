Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IFS Main 2021 was held from February 27 to March 6 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list have qualified for Personality Test for selection to the Indian Forest Service Examination-2021.

“Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be commenced shortly and will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069,” the result notice said.

Steps to download UPSC IFS Mains result:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Go to ‘Whats New’ and click on the result link for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 The UPSC IFS Mains result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s UPSC IFS Mains result 2021 merit list.