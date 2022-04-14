Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has revised the exam date for the Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the revised schedule, the RSMSSB JEN 2022 written exams will be held on May 18, 19 and 20 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 AM to 4.30 PM. The JE Civil exam will be conducted on May 18, followed by JE Electrical on May 19 and JE Mechanical on May 20. The date of issue of admit card will be announced later.

Earlier, the exam was to be held from May 7-9 but has been deferred due to other board exams.

Here’s RSMSSB JEN 2022 revised exam schedule.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 1092 JE posts. These posts include JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), JE Mechanical (Diploma).

Selection process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a JEN recruitment written exam and document verification.