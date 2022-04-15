Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the exam date of the State Service Preliminary Exam 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled for April 24. Candidates can check the revised schedule notice at the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 will now be conducted on May 22 at centres in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior. The exam will be an OMR-based online mode. The admit card will be available for download from May 17 onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 283 posts in various state government departments.

Moreover, MPPSC has also postponed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Radio exam 2021. The exam was scheduled for May 22 but new dates will be announced soon. The DSP Radio 2021 exam will be conducted for 13 vacancies for the post of DSP (Radio).

Here’s MPPSC prelims 2021 exam notice.