High Court of Judicature at Patna has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant on contract basis. Candidates will be able to apply on the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in from April 15 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is May 5, 2022.

“Any application submitted through any other mode or upon expiry of the stipulated period shall not be accepted,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years on the last date of submission of online application.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institution alongwith a Certificate of English Shorthand and required minimum institution and a Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s Course in Computer Application from a recognised institution on the last date of submission of online application.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of English shorthand-computer typing test with speed of 80 words per minute and a separate test of English Computer Typing Test with a minimum speed of 40 words per minute and a walk-in-interview.

Candidates successful in the English shorthand computer typing test and English Computer Typing Test will be shortlisted for interview. The list of shortlisted candidates called for the interview shall be uploaded on the website of the Court.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.