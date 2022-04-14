Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the admit card release date for the Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB will conduct the APRO exam 2022 on April 24 (Sunday). The exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The admit card will be available for download from April 18 onwards.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 76 APRO posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

Here’s RSMSSB APRO exam schedule notice.