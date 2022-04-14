BSSC CGL Exam 2022: Application begins for 2187 vacancies at bssc.bihar.gov.in
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in till May 17, 2022.
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has commenced the online application process for the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 today, April 14. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in till May 15, 2022.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2187 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- Secretariat Assistant: 1360
- Planning Assistant: 125
- Malaria Inspector: 74
- Data Entry Operator Grade C: 2
- Auditor: 626
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 to 37 years as on August 1, 2021.
Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a graduation degree. More details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
Applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC and candidates out of Bihar will have to pay the fee of Rs 540, whereas Rs 135 is applicable to SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates.
Steps to apply for the exam
- Visit BSSC’s application portal onlinebssc.com
- Click on the application link available against “3RD GRADUATE LEVEL COMBINED COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION”
- Register and proceed with application process
- Fill up the details, upload the documents an pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.