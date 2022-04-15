State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will today, April 15 close the online application window for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination on the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

Online registration and confirmation of application form (with additional Late Fee of Rs 500 for all categories) can be done from April 16 to 23. The last day to pay the online application fee is April 23.

According to the schedule, MHT CET 2022 will be held from June 11 to 16 for PCM Group and June 17 to 23 for PCB Group. MHT-CET-2022 will be conducted for admission to UG Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2022-23.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have passed or appeared for HSC (12th / Equivalent Examination). In case of reservation, candidates must possess valid documents like Caste Certificate, Caste Validity Certificate and Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 31, 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 800. The application fee for candidates from SC/ST/OBC/VJ/DT- NT(A)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC/EWS/PWD/Candidates form Maharashtra State is Rs 600.

Steps to register for MHT CET 2022:

Visit the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “New Registration” Read the information, accept and proceed Fill in the required details and register Once registered, log in to the portal and fill the application form Pay the fee, submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register MHT CET 2022.