The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for Term II examinations of private students. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cbse.gov.in using their Application No, Previous Roll no. and years, or Candidate name.

The CBSE Class 10th and 12th examination will commence on April 26, 2022. Class 10th examination will conclude on May 24th, and Class 12th exams will end on June 15. Candidates can check and download the exam schedule from CBSE’s official website.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Private Candidate for Examination 2021-2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.