Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Regional Transport Officer and Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) today, April 15. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in till May 14, 2022.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 20 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 24 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Regional Transport Officer: Bachelor’s degree in automobile engineering or mechanical engineering from a recognised university.

Transport Sub Inspector (Tech): Diploma in automobile engineering or mechanical engineering from a recognised university.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from outside Chhattisgarh are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas candidates from the state are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Application’ link Register and login to apply for the vacancies Fill up the form, submit the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.