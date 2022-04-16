Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will today, August 16 conclude the online application process for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination, 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply at uppsc.up.nic.in. The notification is available for download at the same portal.

Presently the number of vacancies for the UP PCS 2022 is about 250. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirements. The posts will be filled in different departments of the UP state government.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must not be below 21 years or above 40 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess Bachelors degree from any recognised University or equivalent qualification up to the last date for receipt of application.

Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 125 for unreserved/OBC/EWS categories and Rs 65 for SC/ST/ESM.

Steps to apply for UPPSC PCS 2022:

Visit UPPSC’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY FOR ADVT.NO. A-2/E-1/2022, COMBINED STATE / UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM.-2022”

Click on “Apply” button Now register, pay the applicable fee, fill in the required details and submit the application Take a print of the application form for future reference

Selection Process

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2022 comprises three successive stages viz:- (1) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice). (2)- Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination). (3)- Viva- Voce (Personality Test).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.