The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will start the online application process today for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. The application process will begin on April 18 and end on May 18 at reetbser2022.in.

The REET 2022 exam will be held on July 23 and 24. Exam timing for paper 1 (Level 2) is from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and timing for paper 2 (Level 1) is from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

There are two exams to be held under REET 2022. The candidates who clear paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5.

The applicants will be able to download their exam admit card online from the official website from 4.00 PM, July 14 onwards.

This year, the number of posts in the upcoming REET examination has increased from 32,000 to 62,000, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced in February.

Here’s REET 2022 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

LEVEL 1: Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education; OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

LEVEL 2: Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) passed or appearing in final year of this course OR at least 50% marks either in Graduation or post Graduation and B.Ed. passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed).

Application fee

Candidates opting for only one exam will have to pay the fee of Rs 550 and those who are willing to opt for both, paper 1 and paper 2, will have to pay fee of Rs 750.