The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card on April 25 for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET February 2022 exam will be held on May 4 and 5. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM - 12.30 PM and 2.00 - 4.30 PM.

KTET is the state eligibility test to determine the eligibility of teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.

KTET 2022 exam schedule Category Date of Examination Duration K-TET I 04/05/2022 - Wednesday 10.00 am - 12.30 pm K-TET II 04/05/2022 - Wednesday 02.00 pm - 04.30 pm K-TET III 05/05/2022 - Thursday 10.00 am - 12.30 pm K-TET IV 05/05/2022 - Thursday 02.00 pm - 04.30 pm

Here’s KTET Feb 2022 exam notice.