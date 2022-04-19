The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education will open the online application window today for Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (APJEE) 2022. Applicants will be able to apply for the exam on the official website apdhte.nic.in till June 15.

The APJEE 2022 will be conducted on June 25 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from June 18b

The APJEE is held for admission in various 3-year diploma programmes. The exam will be conducted by Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education.

“The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education will conduct the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination’ 2022 (Diploma) for selection of candidates for admission in various 3-year DIPLOMA programmes. Candidates interested for Diploma courses have to apply ONLINE through the website www.apdhte.nic.in,” reads the notification.

