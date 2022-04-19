Chennai-based IndBank has invited applications from eligible candidates for Field Staff and other posts. Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website indbankonline.com/careers. The last date to apply for the posts is April 26.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 73 vacancies. Candidates shall check the eligibility criteria given in the official notification.

Vacancy details

Head- Account opening Department: 1

Account Opening Staff: 4

DP Staff: 2

Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals: 8

Back Office Staff: 5

Systems & Networking Engineer: 1

Research Analyst: 1

Vice President- Retail Loan Counselor: 1

Branch Head – Retail Loan Counselor: 7

Field Staff– Retail Loan Counselor: 43

Here’s IndBank recruitment 2022 official notification.

Selection Process

The mode of selection is based on the Interview. A Screening Committee will screen the applications received for the post for identifying eligible candidates. Interview and final selection will be carried out by the Committee of the company.

Application process

Candidates have to download the application form from the portal and send the filled up form along with other documents to Head Administration No 480, 1st Floor Khivraj Complex I, Anna Salai, Nandanam Chennai-35. They can also send the scanned copy of the duly filled application with the enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com.