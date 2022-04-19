RSMSSB APRO admit card 2022 released; check steps to download
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB will conduct the APRO exam 2022 on April 24 (Sunday). The exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 12 noon.
RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 76 APRO posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.
Steps to download RSMSSB APRO admit card 2022:
- Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on the link for Assistant Public Relations Officer - 2021
- Click on the get admit card link
- Enter Application No, date of birth and submit
- The RSMSSB APRO admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.