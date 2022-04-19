Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview call letter for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Irrigation Department. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from April 25 to 30 and on May 2, 4, 5, 6. The reporting time is 9.00 AM. The applicants are directed to bring their original documents and self attested photocopies mentioned below:

Permanent Residential Certificate/ Employment Exchange Certificate

HSLC Marksheet and Pass Certificate

HSSLC Marksheet and Pass Certificate

Engineering Degree Marksheet and Pass Certificate in respective branch

Caste/PWD/EWS certificate (if applicable)

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters/Admit Cards” Click on “Download Intimation Letter for Interview for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Irrigation Department (Advt. No. 06/2020 dtd. 19/08/2020)” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the interview call letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.