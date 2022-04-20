Today is the last day to apply online for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO)-2022 at the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC). Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website ecgc.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 75 vacancies of Probationary Officers. The ECGC PO online examination is scheduled on May 29. The admit card will be released on April 25.

Eligibility

Age limit: The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than 30 years of age.

Educational qualification: A candidate should hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Here is the ECGC PO Recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

The recruitment process consists of an online exam followed by the interview of the candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the exam. The online exam will consist of Objective Test- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Descriptive Paper (Test of English Language).

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 175 for SC/ST/PwD and Rs 850 for other candidates.

Steps to apply for ECGC PO Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website ecgc.in On the homepage, click on the scrolling link that reads, ‘Click here to apply for Probationary Officer’ On IBPS portal, register and proceed with the application form Fill the form, upload scanned documents and pay the online application fees Submit form and save a copy for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for ECGC PO recruitment 2022.