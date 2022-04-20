Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2022 notification today, April 20. Once released, the CAPF notification will be available for download at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The application process will commence after the release of the notification on the UPSC’s application website uspconline.nic.in and candidates can apply till May 10.

According to the exam calendar, UPSC will conduct the CAPF exam 2022 on August 7 (Sunday). The notification will contain all details regarding eligibility criteria, vacancy breakup, exam pattern, etc.

CAPF recruitment is conducted to fill vacancies in various armed forces including BSF and CRPF. The exam is for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the CAPF. Successful candidates will be placed in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo‐Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).