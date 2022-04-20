Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has begun accepting online applications for various posts under different Departments/Autonomous Bodies of the state government. Candidates can apply online for the post at the DSSSB website dsssbonline.nic.in till May 9. The recruitment advertisement/notification can be downloaded from the website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB has notified a total of 168 vacancies. The posts are advertised under Advt 06/2022. Candidates can read the eligibility criteria in the official notification.

Here’s DSSSB Advt 06/2022 recruitment notification.

Selection process

The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100. Women/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman categories exempted.

Vacancy details:

Assistant Archivist- 6

Manager (Civil)- 1

Shift Incharge- 8

Manager (Mechanical)- 24

Manager (Traffic)- 13

Protection Officer- 23

Deputy Manager (Traffic)- 3

Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical/ Electric Driver/ Motorman/ Electric Mistry/ SBO- 68

Manager (IT)- 1

Filter Supervisor- 18

Manager (Electrical)- 1

Bacteriologist- 2

Steps to apply for DSSSB recruitment 2022: