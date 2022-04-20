West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the result of the Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector 2020 preliminary exam. Candidates can check the results online at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police SI exam 2021 was conducted on December 5 (Sunday) from 12.00 Noon to 1.30 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1,088 vacancies of which 753 are of SI and 150 are of Lady SI in Unarmed Branch and 185 are of SI in Armed Branch.

To find the result on the website, candidates are advised to search by inputting or keying-in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth with the selection of his/her permanent district.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear at the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to commence on and from April 28. The admit cards for PMT & PET can be downloaded through the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in from April 21.

Steps to check WBP SI result 2022:

Visit official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab and then click on “Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020” Click on the result link Select district, enter Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth and submit The WB Police SI result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check WB Police SI result 2022.