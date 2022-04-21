Today is the last day to apply online for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2022 t be conducted by Anna University. Candidates can apply at the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2022 will be conducted on May 14 (M.C.A and M.B.A) and 15 (M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan.).

TANCET exam is conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree progammes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan.

The exam fee for each programme of TANCET 2022 is Rs 400 for SC/SCA/ST candidates (belonging to TN) and Rs 800 for others.

TANCET 2022 exam schedule:

Masters in Computer Application (MCA): May 15 (Saturday) from 10.00 AM To 12.00 noon.



May 15 (Saturday) from 10.00 AM To 12.00 noon. Masters in Business Administration (MBA): May 15 (Saturday) from 2.30 to 4.30 PM.



May 15 (Saturday) from 2.30 to 4.30 PM. M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M. Planning: May 15 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM To 12.00 noon.

Steps to apply TANCET 2022: