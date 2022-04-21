West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the final result of the recruitment to the post of WBNVF Agragami in the Civil Defence Organization. Candidates can check the results online at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Agragami written exam was conducted on December 26 and the result was announced on February 23. A total 1097 candidates have cleared the exam and were called for the interview round from March 10 under two Special Range Recruitment Boards.

In total, 612 candidates have been provisionally selected for recruitment. The merit list contains the application number, name, district, marks scored, etc.

Steps to check WB Police Agragami result:

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go the recruitment tab – “Recruitment of WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, WB, 2019” Click on the link ‘List of Selected Candidates.’ The WB Police Agragami merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download WB Police Agragami merit list.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 652 posts of WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal under the Department of Disaster Management & Civil Defence.