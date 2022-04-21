Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit cards for various exams to be held on May 1 and 2. Registered candidates can download their admit card from Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in using their login details.

CGPSC will conduct the Pracharya Verg 1 and Verg 2, Assistant Director - Resham, Scientific Officer and Assistant Director on May 1 and 2.

Here’s CGPSC exam schedule.

Steps to download CGPSC admit card 2022:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF EXAMS HELD ON 01-05-2022 AND 02-05-2022”

Key in your login details and submit The CGPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CGPSC admit card.