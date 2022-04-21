Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Exam 2022 today, April 21. Candidates can submit the application form on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till May 21.

The last date to pay the fee is May 17. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must possess Law Degree from any recognized University upto the last date for receipt of application. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 125, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs 25.

Steps to apply for APO Exam 2022

Visit UPPSC’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO. A-3/E-1/2022, ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER EXAMINATION-2022” Click on “Apply” button Register, fill in the required details and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.