West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the result of the recruitment exam for the posts of Agragami in the Civil Defence Organization. Candidates can check the results online at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Agragami exam was held on January 30 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.00 PM. To find the result on the website, candidates are advised to search by inputting or keying-in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth with the selection of his/her permanent district.

Steps to check WBP Agragami result 2022:

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go the recruitment tab – “Recruitment of Agragami in WBCEF and WWCD”

Click on the result link Select district, enter Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth and submit The WB Police Agragami result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download WB Police Agragami result 2022.

WBPRB has notified 169 vacancies for Agragami (WBCEF) and 117 vacancies for Agragami (WWCD).