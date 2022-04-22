Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has commenced the online application process for the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET 2022). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website himtu.ac.in till June 18.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 10, 2022. The result is tentatively to be released on July 20.

The exam is being conducted to fill up the seats in courses including B.Tech/B. Pharmacy (Allopathy)/MCA/MBA / MBA (T & HM) in participating institutes.

Eligibility Criteria

B.Tech (Direct Entry): Passed/appeared 10+2 examination with Physics/ Mathematics /Chemistry/ Computer Science/Electronics/Information Technology/ Biology/Informatics Practices/ Biotechnology/ Technical Vocational subject/ Agriculture/ Engineering Graphics/ Business Studies/Entrepreneurship.

B. Pharmacy (Direct Entry): Passed/appeared 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects along with one of the Mathematics/ Biology subject securing at least 45% marks (40% reserved category) in the above subjects taken together. Provided that a student should complete the age of 17 years on or before 31st December of the year of admission to the course.

MBA/MBA (T & HM): Passed/appeared bachelor‟s degree from recognized University with minimum three years duration securing at least 50% marks (45% for reserved category) at the qualifying examination.

MCA: Passed/Appeared B.C.A/ B.Sc. (Computer Science)/ B.Sc. (IT) / B.E. (CSE)/ B.Tech. (CSE) / B.E. (IT) / B.Tech. (IT) or equivalent Degree

Examination Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/BPL category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1400, whereas other category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1550.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website himtu.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application Form HPCET 2022” Registration and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Exam Process

The examination for each course shall be conducted in offline mode. All questions shall be objective type multiple choice questions. Two marks shall be awarded for each correct answer and 0.5 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.