Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the hall ticket for the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Phase II exam today, April 22. Candidates can check and download their admit card from the official website esic.nic.in.

The Main exam will be conducted on April 30 for the duration of 2 hours. The exam will consist a total of 200 questions carrying one mark each. Candidates who have been declared qualified in Phase I examination are eligible to appear for Phase II.

Direct link to the information handout.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit ESIC website esic.nic.in Go to Recruitment tab – click on “Click here to download Call Letters for Phase - II Main Exam for the post of UDC” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.