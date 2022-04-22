The High Court of Judicature at Patna has released the admit card of the recruitment exam for the post of Computer Operator cum Typist. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The computer based online written test is scheduled to be held on May 14 in three shifts at various examination centres situated in Patna and Muzaffarpur. The exam will comprise Multiple Choice Question based Objective Test and Computer Typing Test (English and Hindi both).

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 30 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on “Download Admit Card for Computer Operator-cum-Typist Recruitment Examination - 2022” Key in your login details and submit Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written test followed by Computer Typing Test (English and Hindi) and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.