Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result of Odisha Judicial Services Exam Prelims 2021 today, April 22. Candidates can download their result from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on March 27.

A total of 864 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the Main exam tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the 2nd week of June. The detailed programme shall be released later.

OPSC has notified a total 53 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Of these, 17 posts are reserved for women.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “List of Candidates Provisionally Admitted to OJS Main Written Examination” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.