The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the hall ticket for WBJEE 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on April 30 (Saturday) in an OMR-based mode. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 (Maths) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2.00 to 4.00 PM.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 23.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

WBJEEB is conducting the examination for admission in the academic session 2022-23 into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering and Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.