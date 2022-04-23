Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will today conclude the online application process for the Lab Assistant Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022 will be held on June 28 and 29. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 1019 vacancies of Lab Assistants in Science, Geography & Home Science.

Here’s RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Senior Secondary with relevant subjects from a recognized Board. Working knowledge of Hindi Written in Devnagri Script and any one of the Rajasthani Dialects.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC/EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 250. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “DIRECT JOINT RECRUITMENT OF LAB ASSISTANT - 2022” application link Register on the portal using personal and contact details Login and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.