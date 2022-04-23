UPSC invites application for 67 posts Asst Chemist, Asst Director and others; here’s apply link
Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsc.gov.in till May 12, 2022.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Chemist, Assistant Geophysicist, Assistant Director and others. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsc.gov.in till May 12, 2022.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 67 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Chemist: 22
- Assistant Geophysicist: 40
- Assistant Director (Scientific C): 01
- Senior Scientific Officer (Scientific B): 01
- Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine): 01
- Sub Divisional Engineer (Public Health): 02
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD category and women candidates are exempted from the payment of the fee, whereas candidates from Gen/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 25.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”
- Click on the registration link for CAPF 2022
- Complete registration, fill application form
- Upload documents, pay fee and submit form
- Download form and take a printout
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.