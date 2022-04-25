Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of Lecturer Government Ashram Paddhati Inter College (Mains) Exam 2021. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 1 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. As per the notification, a total of 1773 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam.

The Commission had received 42914 applications against the advertisement, of which only 20833 candidates appeared for the Preliminary examination. The Preliminary Exam was conducted on September 26, 2021.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill up a total of 124 Lecturer vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Physics Lecturer, 26 for Chemistry Lecturer, 33 for Biology Lecturer, and 35 for Math Lecturer.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2021, LECTURER GOVERNMENT ASHRAM PADDHATI INTER COLLEGE (MAINS) EXAM-2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The UPPSC will hold a Preliminary Examination at various Centres of Districts, followed by the Lecturer Government Aashram Paddhati Inter College Main (Written) Examination 2021. The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in written examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.