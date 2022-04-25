Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications for Senior Assistant, Lower Assistant and Supply Inspector recruitment 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website upsssc.gov.in till May 12.

UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total 76 posts including 11 Upper Division Assistant, 20 Lower Division Assistant and 45 Supply Inspector. The exam will be held on June 29, 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational qualification: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any stream and must have qualified UPSSSC PET 2021.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 25 for all categories.

Steps to apply for UPSSSC recruitment 2022: