Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains answer key for the post of Primary Investigator 2021. Candidates can download their answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in. Applicants can raise objections till April 26, 2022.

The Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) was conducted on April 19, 2022.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Primary Investigator 2021 Mains answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Main Written Exam and Certificate Verification.

