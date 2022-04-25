Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released notification for recruitment to various posts of Police Constable and Sub Inspector of Police in various departments. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tslprb.in from March 2 onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 16614 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent: 15,644

SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver: 383

SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent: 554

SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB: 33

Fee Structure

OC and BC Candidates with local status of Telangana State applying for the Posts of SCT PC (Civil / AR / SAR CPL / TSSP), Constables in SPF, Firemen in TS Disaster Response and Fire Services Department and Warders (Male) / Warders (Female) in Prisons and Correctional Services Department have to pay a fee of Rs 800 towards Registration of the Application, Processing of Application, Conduct of Tests and Examinations, Maintenance of Portal etc. However, SC and ST candidates who are Local to Telangana State have to pay only Rs 400 towards the same. All other Candidates will have to pay Rs 800.

SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent notification.

SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver notification.

SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent notification.

SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.