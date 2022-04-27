Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 exam 2020. Candidates can download their result from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 was conducted by the Commission on January 28, 29 and February 2 at different centres all over the country. Tier III (Descriptive Paper) exam was held on February 6, 2022.

“The candidates who are not qualified in Tier-II will not be eligible for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) and they will not be considered for further selection process. Separate cut-off has been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and for the posts other than Assistant Audit Officer and Junior Statistical Officer (List-3),” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

After the careful examination of the suggestions received against the provisional answer key, the Commission has prepared the final answer key and the same will released on the website on May 5 along with the marks of the qualified / non-qualified candidates.

Steps to download the result

Visit official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on the CGL Tier II 2020 result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

CGLE Tier II 2020 result for the post of AAO.

CGLE Tier II 2020 result for the post of JSOI.

CGLE Tier II 2020 result for all posts other than AAO and JSO.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.