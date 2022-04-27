Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB), Tripura will soon commence the online application process for the Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website trb.tripura.gov.in from 4.00 PM today, April 27.

The last date to apply for the exam is May 5 upto 4.00 PM. The exam will be conducted on June 12 at Agartala.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 200 vacancies of Special Educator.

Important Dates

Submission of online application: April 27 (4.00 PM) to May 5 (4.00 PM)

Last date of payment of fees: May 10 upto 4.00 PM

Date of STSE: June 12 (12 noon to 2.30 PM)

Admit card download: May 18 (4.00 PM) to May 23 (4.00 PM)

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Age limit is up to 40 years as on April 11, 2022. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST/PH and Government Servant provided that government employees belonging to SC/ST/PH category will not get relaxation over and above general relaxation of 5 years available to them. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: 50% marks either in Graduation or in Post- Graduation from recognised university with B.Ed. (Special Education) or its equivalent from a RCI recognized institution and must be registered with RCI. Having knowledge of Bengali or Kokborok.

Here’s the official notice.

Examination Fee

The test fees for UR category applicant is Rs 300 and for reserved category (SC/ST/PH) applicant is Rs 200.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.