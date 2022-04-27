Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for recruitment to 3600+ Apprentice vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ongcindia.com till May 15 upto 6.00 PM.

The list of shortlisted candidates/result will be declared on May 23.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3614 vacancies, of which 209 vacancies are in Northern Sector, 305 in Mumbai Sector, 1434 in Western Sector, 744 in Eastern Sector, 694 in Southern Sector, 228 in Central Sector.

Candidate applying for the vacancies should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 24 years as on May 15. Upper age is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates for the trades reserved for them. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation upto 10 years (upto 15 years for SC/ST and upto 13 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Candidates)

Applicants can check eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale and other details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Process

Eligible candidates can visit the official website www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in and apply Online from 27.04.2022 till 15.05.2022 by 18:00 hours. There are two steps for Registration process. Part-I & Part-II. In Part-I registration, candidate has to fill his/her basic details like name, category etc. and has to create his own password. After successful Part-I registration, candidate has to login and complete the application process.

Selection Process

Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and Merit drawn. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. More details in the notification.