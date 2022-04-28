Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the application window for Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV) 2022 today, April 28. Interested candidates can apply for TNPSC Group 4 vacancies at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC had notified a total of 7301 posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government. The TNPSC Group 4 preliminary exam 2022 will be held on July 24 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 21 to 32 years for Village Administrative Officer and 18 to 32 years for all other posts. The upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The minimum general qualification is S.S.L.C (Class 10) Public Examination or its equivalent. For the Junior Assistant post, the applicant must have passed H.S.C (Class 12) Public Examination or its equivalent.

Refer to the official notification for detailed eligibility requirements.

Here’s TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee



Candidates have to pay an online registration fee of Rs 150 and a preliminary exam fee of Rs 100. Reserved category applicants are exempted.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2022:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’ Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents and pay the fee Submit the application form and download a copy Take a printout of the application form.

Direct link to register.

Selection Procedure

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the TNPSC Group 4 Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification. After verification, the eligible candidates will be summoned for Counselling for Departmental Unit allotment in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.