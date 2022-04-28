Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for the written examination to be conducted for recruitment to the post of Mines Inspector (Non Gazetted). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The written exam (objective) will be conducted on May 10 in two shifts and May 11 in single shift.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 Mines Inspector vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the hall ticket

Visit official website bssc.bihar.gov.in Go to ‘Notice Board’ section and click on hall ticket download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted for the post on the basis of Preliminary and Mains exam. The qualifying marks for candidates from general category is 40%, for BC category is 36.5%, for EBC category is 34% and 32% is for candidates from SC/ST/Female/PWD category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.