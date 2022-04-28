Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview letter for the post of Medical Specialist. Candidates can download the interview letter from Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted on May 10 and 11. The document verification (DV) will be held a day before the interview from 10.00 AM onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 458 vacancies.

Direct link to the official notice.

Direct link to Interview/DV schedule.

Steps to download the interview call letter

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NOTIFICATION FOR INTERVIEW OF MEDICAL SPECIALIST -2022” Click on the interview call letter link Check and download the interview letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the interview call letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.