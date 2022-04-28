Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the draft answer key for online computer based examination held in the month of April 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can download the answer key from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till May 1, 2022.

The exam for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant was conducted from April 1 to 9 and and April 16 to 23, and the exam for the post of Technical Assistant (Modern Office Practice) Hindi was held on April 23.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in ON the homepage, click on “OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR DSSSB EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF APRIL 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

