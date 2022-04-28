Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has begun accepting online applications for the post of Junior Assistant, Group C in the OPSC office. Eligible candidates can register and apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in. The last day to register is May 23, while registered candidates will be able to submit applications till May 25.

OPSC has notified a total of 15 Junior Assistant posts in Group-C in the office of the OPSC. Aspirants can download the recruitment notification from the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-38 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and have basic computer skills.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of written examination (objective-type MCQ) and skill test.

Steps to apply for OPSC Junior Assistant recruitment 2022:



Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Click on the apply link for Junior Assistant under Whats New Click on ‘Apply Online’ and register Fill application form, upload doocuments Pay fee and submit application Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for OPSC Junior Assistant recruitment 2022.