The National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the application deadline for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2022). As per the notification, the applicants will be able to apply for the exam on the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in till May 16 upto 5.00 PM.

Earlier, the application deadline was May 3.

The application correction window will open from May 18 to 20, however the exam will be held as per schedule on June 18 from 10.00 AM to 01.00 PM.

Here’s the official notice.

Candidates can check eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The application for UR/ OB (NCL) category candidates is Rs 1000, whereas Rs 700 is applicable to candidates from Gen-EWS category. The fee for SC/ST/PwD and third gender candidates is Rs 450.

Steps to apply for NCHM JEE 2022

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration for NCHM JEE 2022” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NCHM JEE 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.